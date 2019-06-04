|
Linda Ann Cooks, 53, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.
Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8 at Calvary United Methodist Church in Thibodaux. Religious services will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, followed by burial in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Brad Cooks, Alexander Cooks; mother, Betty Cooks; granddaughter, Zion Cooks; sisters, Geraldine Cooks, Elizabeth Cooks, Clemence Cooks and Michelle Cooks; aunt, Joyce Cooks; uncles, Larry Cooks and Barry Cooks.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earnest C. Williams, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Walter Cooks, Sr. and Clima Cooks; and uncles, Joseph Cooks, Walter Cooks, Jr.
She was employed by the Lafourche Parish School Board for over 15 years.
Landry's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 4 to June 5, 2019