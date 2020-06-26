Linda Ann Gros Thompson, 66, died Monday, June 22, 2020. Born on August 24, 1953, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1 from 9 a.m. until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery.



She is survived by her sister, Debbie Diaz; brother, Richard Gros, Sr. (Barbara); nephews Quentin Diaz, Richard Gros, Jr. and Jerrick Clement; and nieces Angel Kirkland, Christine Geisler, Channon and Renee Clement.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Eroy and Corrine Ordogne Gros, and sister, Darlene Clement.



Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store