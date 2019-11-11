|
Linda Ann Hebert, 67, a native of Southdown Plantation and longtime resident of Houma, entered the presence of God peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at 9:20 a.m. surrounded by her loving family at her home.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin following visitation at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Bayou Black Cemetery.
Linda is survived by her sisters, Pamela Ann Hebert Fahey (Tracy) and Janis Mary Hebert; brothers Barry Joseph Hebert and Gary Michael Hebert (Karen); niece Kelly Lynn Dagenhardt Viar (Josh); nephews Kristopher Lloyd Dagenhardt (Hope), Brandon Christopher Fahey and Ryan Nicolas Fahey; and grand-nephew Lukas Lane Viar, who was so very precious to her.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Neal Anthony Hebert; parents Reynold Raymond Hebert and Theresa "Therese" Julie Faucheaux Hebert; grandparents, John Ezra Faucheaux Sr., Ophelia Marie "Tibby" Giroir Faucheaux, Norie Edis Hebert and Alvish Hebert.
She will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends.
The family would like to thank her very special friends, Connie Belanger "her best friend" and Sister Miriam Mire.
The family would also like to thank the very good people at Heart of Hospice for their tender, loving care.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019