Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Linda Hebert
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Hebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Ann Hebert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Ann Hebert Obituary
Linda Ann Hebert, 67, a native of Southdown Plantation and longtime resident of Houma, entered the presence of God peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at 9:20 a.m. surrounded by her loving family at her home.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin following visitation at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Bayou Black Cemetery.

Linda is survived by her sisters, Pamela Ann Hebert Fahey (Tracy) and Janis Mary Hebert; brothers Barry Joseph Hebert and Gary Michael Hebert (Karen); niece Kelly Lynn Dagenhardt Viar (Josh); nephews Kristopher Lloyd Dagenhardt (Hope), Brandon Christopher Fahey and Ryan Nicolas Fahey; and grand-nephew Lukas Lane Viar, who was so very precious to her.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Neal Anthony Hebert; parents Reynold Raymond Hebert and Theresa "Therese" Julie Faucheaux Hebert; grandparents, John Ezra Faucheaux Sr., Ophelia Marie "Tibby" Giroir Faucheaux, Norie Edis Hebert and Alvish Hebert.

She will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends.

The family would like to thank her very special friends, Connie Belanger "her best friend" and Sister Miriam Mire.

The family would also like to thank the very good people at Heart of Hospice for their tender, loving care.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now