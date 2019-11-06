Home

Linda Burdis Obituary
Linda R. Burdis departed this life on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 73, a native of Labadieville and a resident of Thibodaux.

A private service was held with the family.

Linda is survived by her husband, Richard Burdis; three sisters, Barbara Mollere (Elphage), Gail James (Lloyd) and Grace Ross (Martin, Sr.); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Julie and Edward Adams; brother Lloyd Adams; and sisters Doris Patterson and Eula Coleman.

Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Nov. 6, 2019
