Linda Cunningham Domangue
Houma - Linda Cunningham Domangue, 72, a native and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Memorial Visitation will be on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA.
She is survived by her daughter, Emma Frickey (Everette); brother, Timothy Cunningham (Brenda); sister, Loretta Hill; grandchildren, Breanna Clark, Blake Benoit; great-grandchildren, Annabelle Brown, Brayden Brown.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raynold "Chee" Domangue; parents, Roy Cunningham, Sr. and Catherine Samanie Cunningham; brothers, Roy Cunningham, Jr., Mark Cunningham, Barry Cunningham.
The family would like to thank The Oaks of Houma and St. Catherine Hospice for their care and compassion.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park)
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
