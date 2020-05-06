Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Linda Hobgood
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Linda Diane Jones Hobgood

Linda Diane Jones Hobgood Obituary
Linda Diane Jones Hobgood, 76, passed away surrounded by her family Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 4:14 p.m. She was a native of Oak Grove, La., and a resident of Houma.

Memorial services will be held at a later date by her family in Houma and West Monroe.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, John Paul Hobgood; daughters, Paula Hobgood Howard and husband Frederick, and their son, Logan Paul Howard of Scottsdale, Ariz.; Kelly Kay Hobgood of New Orleans; her brothers, Henry "Ronny" Jones and wife Sherry Jones, and their son, Rick Jones; David Fluitt and wife Loretta, and their children David and Claudia; Sam Fluitt, Timothy R. Jones and wife Peggy Jones, and their children, Joey and Sarah; sisters, Beverly S. MacGregor and her husband Don MacGregor; and Celeste S. Mounce and husband Joe Mounce, and their son Jason Acosta.

She is survived by many loving cousins, family and friends that she loved like family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Ozell Jones and Claudia Grubbs Deal.

Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many throughout her life. In high school she was a feature baton twirler and played the French horn for her high school band and captain of the drill team. Growing up in her community, she once was crowned "Miss W. Caroll Parish" in 1961, and went on to compete in the Miss Louisiana pageant. After high school, she modeled for Bess and Co. in New York for one year.

She returned to Louisiana to attend Northeast Louisiana State College (now ULM) to study education even though she wanted to be a dancer. She was a ROCT sponsor, voted Little Colonel in 1963, and was crowned NLSC homecoming queen in 1964. While working on her masters and doctorate degrees, she was graduate assistant in the education department and also earned an EdD, specializing in reading and special education.

In her adult life, she taught elementary reading and science in schools throughout Houma, and worked for the Terrebonne Parish school board for over 25 years. She also was a secondary educational facilitator for gifted and talented and special needs programs for which she developed until her retirement. She dedicated her life to the education of the children in Terrebonne Parish. At its opening, she was Sec-Treas for Hobco Inc. for many years.

Linda was always a gifted artist. In the early years of the Dusenberry family singers she was their attire and makeup stylist, etiquette and performance coach and taught them dance and choreography. After retirement, she excelled in art classes, winning several ribbons for her lifelike water color paintings. She enjoyed traveling, camping, beach trips and shopping with family and friends.

Linda will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She was always smiling and known for her elegance, kindness and generosity. She will be forever loved by all the lives she touched as her love and legacy will live on in the many people she touched throughout her lifetime.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 6 to May 7, 2020
