Linda Gail Jones, age 68, a native of Wharton, Texas, and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Linda is survived by her daughters, Melisa (Wayne) Thompson, and Malinda (Randy) Jones; sister, Pat Jackson; brothers, Jerry (Patricia) Matthew, and Charles Matthew; and grandchildren, Rhys, Ian, Mary Beth, Kyle, Brooke and Tyler.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hayden and Elizabeth Moses Matthew; and brothers, Bobby Jean Matthew and Jay Lee Matthew.
Linda had a passion for puzzles, arts and crafts, and cats. She enjoyed visiting with her friends and neighbors at the Audubon Guest House. Linda was a loving mother, grandmother and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
