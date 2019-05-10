Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Linda Jones
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Gail Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Gail Jones Obituary
Linda Gail Jones, age 68, a native of Wharton, Texas, and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Melisa (Wayne) Thompson, and Malinda (Randy) Jones; sister, Pat Jackson; brothers, Jerry (Patricia) Matthew, and Charles Matthew; and grandchildren, Rhys, Ian, Mary Beth, Kyle, Brooke and Tyler.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hayden and Elizabeth Moses Matthew; and brothers, Bobby Jean Matthew and Jay Lee Matthew.

Linda had a passion for puzzles, arts and crafts, and cats. She enjoyed visiting with her friends and neighbors at the Audubon Guest House. Linda was a loving mother, grandmother and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 10 to May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now