Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Gaston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Gaston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Gaston Obituary
Linda Gaston, 63, resident of Waggaman passed away on Feb. 25, 2020. As requested a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29.

She is survived by her daughters, Vancena (Craig) Cardinale and Erika (Talise) Breaux; son Joshua (Heather) Breaux; grandchildren Madeline, Chloe, Alexandra, Sophia, Charlotte, Nee-Nee, Kyndel, Blake, Avrey, Jarrison and Triston; sister Liz Bourg; and nieces Nicole and Sarah.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Madge Gaston; sister Joan Kappel; brother Carroll Kappel; and brother-in-law Donald Bourg.

Mom was a great encourager and gave all she had to the people she loved. She was our shield to the world, our warm hug and friend. She broke many generational curses and planted many seeds with love. She was not everyone's cup of tea but she was our shot of whiskey.

Philippians 1:21 "For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain."

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -