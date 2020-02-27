|
|
Linda Gaston, 63, resident of Waggaman passed away on Feb. 25, 2020. As requested a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29.
She is survived by her daughters, Vancena (Craig) Cardinale and Erika (Talise) Breaux; son Joshua (Heather) Breaux; grandchildren Madeline, Chloe, Alexandra, Sophia, Charlotte, Nee-Nee, Kyndel, Blake, Avrey, Jarrison and Triston; sister Liz Bourg; and nieces Nicole and Sarah.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Madge Gaston; sister Joan Kappel; brother Carroll Kappel; and brother-in-law Donald Bourg.
Mom was a great encourager and gave all she had to the people she loved. She was our shield to the world, our warm hug and friend. She broke many generational curses and planted many seeds with love. She was not everyone's cup of tea but she was our shot of whiskey.
Philippians 1:21 "For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain."
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020