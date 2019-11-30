|
Linda LeBouef Dill, 69, departed this earthly life at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. She is now resting in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Monday, Dec. 2, at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will begin following visitation at 11 a.m. Burial will be held after services in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church Cemetery.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Donald Dill; daughter, Kimberly Holmes and husband Justin; grandchildren, Ashlin Michael Holmes and Callie Marie Holmes; brothers, Robert "Bob" LeBouef Jr., and Gerald LeBouef and wife Michele; sisters, Brenda Redmond and husband Mike, and Vanessa Pitre.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert "Captain Bob" LeBouef Sr. and Anita Pitre LeBouef; and brother, Alvin LeBouef; and brother-in-law, David Pitre.
Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends; most especially her grandchildren.
Linda's life and memory will live on and never be forgotten.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019