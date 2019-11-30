Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Linda Dill
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Houma, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Houma, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Dill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda LeBouef Dill


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda LeBouef Dill Obituary
Linda LeBouef Dill, 69, departed this earthly life at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. She is now resting in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Monday, Dec. 2, at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will begin following visitation at 11 a.m. Burial will be held after services in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church Cemetery.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, Donald Dill; daughter, Kimberly Holmes and husband Justin; grandchildren, Ashlin Michael Holmes and Callie Marie Holmes; brothers, Robert "Bob" LeBouef Jr., and Gerald LeBouef and wife Michele; sisters, Brenda Redmond and husband Mike, and Vanessa Pitre.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert "Captain Bob" LeBouef Sr. and Anita Pitre LeBouef; and brother, Alvin LeBouef; and brother-in-law, David Pitre.

Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends; most especially her grandchildren.
Linda's life and memory will live on and never be forgotten.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now