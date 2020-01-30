Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Smoke Bend
35058 La. 1 N.
Donaldsonville, LA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Smoke Bend
35058 La. 1 N.
Donaldsonville, LA
Linda Marie Cutno Obituary
Linda Marie Cutno departed this life on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Assumption Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Napoleonville. She was 53, a native of New Orleans and resident of Belle Rose, La.

Visitation from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at First Baptist Church of Smoke Bend, 35058 La. 1 N. in Donaldsonville, with burial in the church cemetery.

Linda is survived by her husband, Johnny Johnson Sr.; mother, Emma Green; son, Rochard Cutno; daughters, Shondon and Nysheik Cutno; six grandchildren; and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Christopher Cutno; and maternal and paternal

grandparents. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
