Linda Marie Jones Matthews, 72, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 7:45 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020.
No public services will be conducted. She will be interred in Halfway Cemetery.
Linda is survived by her sons, Willie Matthews III and Carmee D. Jones; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Micheal Jones; sisters, Dorothy Jones and Audretta Wilkerson (Newman); and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Matthews Jr.; son, Anoka Jones; parents, Earline Jones and Clifford Matthews; and three sisters.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 11 to May 12, 2020