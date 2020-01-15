Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Bourgeois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Neal Bourgeois

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Neal Bourgeois Obituary
Linda Neal Bourgeois, 68, a native of Leesville and resident of Raceland, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on with, burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Linda is survived by her children, Chantelle Parks (Gaynard), Nathan Bourgeois Jr. (Christy), Therese Bourgeois (Anthony Hebert), Jean Paul Bourgeois and Andre Bourgeois (Charity); 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Niehaus and Dorris Funderburk; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan J. Bourgeois; parents, Herman and Evia Neal; and sister, Diane Todd.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or MD Anderson.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -