Linda Neal Bourgeois, 68, a native of Leesville and resident of Raceland, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on with, burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Linda is survived by her children, Chantelle Parks (Gaynard), Nathan Bourgeois Jr. (Christy), Therese Bourgeois (Anthony Hebert), Jean Paul Bourgeois and Andre Bourgeois (Charity); 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Niehaus and Dorris Funderburk; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan J. Bourgeois; parents, Herman and Evia Neal; and sister, Diane Todd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or MD Anderson.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020