Linda Nell Rodrigue, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the age of 79, surrounded by her loving husband and two sons.
A visitation will be held in her honor at 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma. Burial will follow on the grounds of the church cemetery.
She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Peter "Steve" Rodrigue; two sons, Wendell and Mitchell Cheramie; stepchildren, Keith Landry, Pamela Trege, Dean Rodrigue, and Peggy Benoit; two grandsons, Wesley and Lance Cheramie; three granddaughters, Misty Pontiff, MacKenzie Filinne, and Kaylie Cheramie; numerous great-grandchildren; and siblings, Rosaline Martin, Cynthia Bourg, Pamela Martin, Rhonda Martin, and Sterling Martin.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Kendall Cheramie; her parents, Doris and William Martin; brother, Merlin Martin; and sister, Barbara Martin.
She enjoyed going to the casino with her husband, dancing, and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, but she will still live on in everyone's hearts.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of anyone's choice in Linda Rodrigue's name.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020