Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Linda Pierre
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Linda Pierre


1962 - 2019
Linda Pierre Obituary
Linda Deann Ramsey Pierre, age 56, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. She was a native of Windsor, Ill. and a resident of Dulac.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 11, beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 12, beginning at 9 a.m. until a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m., with burial following in Holy Family Cemetery in Dulac.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Raymond Curtis Pierre; daughter Brandy Pierre O'Bryant and husband Christopher; step-daughter Melinna Ann Pierre; granddaughter Ivy Jade O'Bryant; six step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Ann Pierre; parents John Casper and Ramona Joyce Mummel Ramsey; sisters Brenda and Glenda Ramsey; and stepson Ron Curtis Pierre.

Linda was a Christian. She enjoyed traveling, playing games, crocheting and spending time with her family, friends and her miniature Schnauzers. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
