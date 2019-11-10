|
|
Linda Deann Ramsey Pierre, age 56, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. She was a native of Windsor, Ill. and a resident of Dulac.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 11, beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 12, beginning at 9 a.m. until a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m., with burial following in Holy Family Cemetery in Dulac.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Raymond Curtis Pierre; daughter Brandy Pierre O'Bryant and husband Christopher; step-daughter Melinna Ann Pierre; granddaughter Ivy Jade O'Bryant; six step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Ann Pierre; parents John Casper and Ramona Joyce Mummel Ramsey; sisters Brenda and Glenda Ramsey; and stepson Ron Curtis Pierre.
Linda was a Christian. She enjoyed traveling, playing games, crocheting and spending time with her family, friends and her miniature Schnauzers. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019