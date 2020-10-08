1/1
Lindy Paul Duplantis
1931 - 2020
Lindy Paul Duplantis
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Lindy Paul Duplantis, Sr., 89, will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Chauvin, LA. Interment will follow at St. Elie Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Monday, October 12, 2020 beginning at 9:00AM until 9:00PM.
A second visitation will be held at Chauvin Funeral Home's Magnolia Chapel of Houma on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 beginning at 1:00PM until 9:00PM. Visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home's Magnolia Chapel will resume on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 beginning at 8:00AM until10:00AM with a military service at 9:00AM.
A native of Houma and a longtime resident of Abbeville, Mr. Duplantis died at 6:53PM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Abbeville General Hospital. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was an active member of Vermilion Honor Guard; a life time member of the VFW, and served as district 4 Commander of VFW Post 3793 from 2012 to 2013; He was a member of American Legion Post 271 where he served as 3rd District Area F Commander and a member of Post 338. Mr. Lindy was also a boat captain for over 45 years.
He survived by a son, Lucius Joseph Duplantis, Sr. and his wife Samanthe of Abbeville; two step daughters, Patty Ann Lyons of Bourg, LA and Monica Therese Callahan of Bayou Blue, LA; four grandchildren, Cynthia Prince, Lucius Joseph Duplantis, Jr., Rori Angelle Duplantis, and Gideon Luke Duplantis; eight step grandchildren, Donnie Lyons, Kyle Lyons, Rusty Lyons, Amanda Frederick, Brett Frederick, Katrina Chaisson, Kasie LeBlanc, and Cleus Bergeron, Jr.; numerous great grandchildren; two brothers; and four sisters.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Domangue Duplantis; his parents, Lucius Joseph Duplantis and Eunice Luke Duplantis; a son, Lindy Paul Duplantis, Jr.; two daughters, Silence Ann Duplantis and Edia Raye Duplantis; a step daughter, Suzan Marie Frederick; a grandchild, Joshua Bourque; a step grandchild, Donald Frederick; and ten brothers and sisters.
Serving as pallbearers will be Lucius Duplantis, Jr., Kurt Perez, Lance LeBlanc, Felix "Bones" Fitch, Jason James, and Jayson Wilson.
You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org
"In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time."
David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.-

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
09:00 - 09:00 PM
David Funeral Home of Abbeville
OCT
13
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
OCT
14
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
OCT
14
Service
09:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church of Chauvin
OCT
14
Interment
St. Elie Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences

