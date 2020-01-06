Home

Linwood "Nacky" Lirette Sr., a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 3, at the age of 88. He was surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Burial will follow on the grounds of the church cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Merle Sevin Lirette; sons, Linwood P. "Nu-Nu" Lirette Jr. (Angie) and Chester P. "Petie" Lirette (Cynthia); daughters, Carla "Toni" Price (Norris), Monique "Nikki" Trahan (Terry), and Stacey Pellegrin (Daniel); grandchildren, Keith Lirette, Rusty Price, Kasi Dupre, Shaun Lirette, Kiley Trahan, Lindsey Battise, Jordy Pellegrin, Jase Pellegrin, and Alexis Voisin; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Claude Lirette (Merle), Anthony Lirette (Theresa), and Fasie Dupre (Terry); and brother-in-law, Donnie Sevin (Susan).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Pearlie Lirette; and his brother, Clyde Lirette (Blonde).

The family would like to thank Notre Dame Hospice; Holly Duet, Christine Wolfe and Jill Lamome.

Linwood was a Korean War Veteran and in the Veterans League, American Legion and the .

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
