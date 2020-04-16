|
|
Lionel A. Dominique, Sr., 69, a native of Gheens and a resident of Lockport, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Lionel Dominique, Jr. (Hidie); daughter Daina Dempster (Corey); grandchildren Kelsey, Kayla, Ty, Ann and Ava; brothers Ronnie, Chris and Kevin Dominique; and sister, Vanessa Meyers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and Molly Dominique; and sister, Ann Dominique.
He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020