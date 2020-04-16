Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
Resources
More Obituaries for Lionel Dominique, Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lionel A. Dominique, Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lionel A. Dominique, Sr. Obituary
Lionel A. Dominique, Sr., 69, a native of Gheens and a resident of Lockport, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

He is survived by his son, Lionel Dominique, Jr. (Hidie); daughter Daina Dempster (Corey); grandchildren Kelsey, Kayla, Ty, Ann and Ava; brothers Ronnie, Chris and Kevin Dominique; and sister, Vanessa Meyers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and Molly Dominique; and sister, Ann Dominique.

He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lionel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -