Lionel "Butch" Adams departed this life on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Hospital in New Orleans. He was 73, a native of Thibodaux and resident of New Orleans.
Visitation from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Eagle Wright Baptist Church in Gray, conducted by Rev. Dr. Irving Brown.
Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20 in Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary.
Lionel is survived by his wife, Carrie Adams; sons Lionel Adams Jr. and Lyndell Joseph Adams (Crystal); brothers Leonard and Martin Thomas; sisters Richardeen, Yvette and Martha Zino, and Linda Thomas; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Izetta and Cleveland Adams, and two brothers.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 17, 2019