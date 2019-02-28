Home

Lionel Caine Obituary
Lionel Caine, 65, a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Larose, departed this life on Monday, February 18, 2019.

Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, at New St. Mathews Missionary Baptist Church. Burial in Lockport Cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved son, Lionel Jackson (Megan); daughter, Jane Poindexter (Floyd); brothers, Elijah (Linda), Isaac Caine (Patricia), Dante Nelson (Demetris); Bryan Caine (Sarah), Harold Caine, Bufford Nelson, and Dartagan Nelson; sisters, Elnora Davis (Earl), Celina Caine, Veral Allen and Kaygel Nelson; other children, Salida Jenkins (Eugine), Dafine and Lional Washington, and Carton and Kershia Garvin; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mahaley (Mable) and Burel Caine Sr.; brothers, Johnny Cain Sr. and Burel Caine Jr.; and sister, Geraldine Caine.

Arrangements by Kennedy Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
