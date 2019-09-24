Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Lionel Hebert
Lionel Donald Joseph Hebert

Lionel Donald Joseph Hebert Obituary
Lionel Donald Joseph Hebert, age 82, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. He was a native and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at St. Louis Catholic Church. Burial following in the church cemetery.

Lionel is survived by his wife of 60 years, Paula Josephine Carmouche Hebert; son Craig Patrick Hebert and wife Patricia; daughters Stacy H. Larmeu and husband Mark Sr. and Shana H. Breaux and husband Gary; brother Curtis Hebert; grandchildren Tyler Hebert, Mark Jr. and August "Gus" Larmeu, Joshua, Nicholas and Daniel Breaux; and great-grandchildren Liam, Ella, Atlas and Mila Larmeu.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Waybrun "Webb" Joseph Sr. and Agnes Marie Babin Hebert; brothers Gus, Abren, Waybrun Jr. and Gene Hebert Sr.; sisters Eula Mae Schellang, Lynette Liner and Elvina "Bonnie" Thibodeaux; and grandson Timothy Hebert.

Lionel was a parishioner of St. Louis Catholic Church. He was a lifetime member of St. Louis Knights of Columbus and was a 4th Degree Knight. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. He retired from Bellsouth after 30 years of service and during that time he served as president of the Bellsouth Telephone Pioneers.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
