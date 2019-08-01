Home

Robottom Mortuary
850 Highway 44
Reserve, LA 70084
(985) 536-3235
Lionel Harris Jr.

Lionel Harris Jr. Obituary
Lionel Harris Jr. "Bootsy", age 42, a native of Boutte and a resident of Des Allemands, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. Son of Rosemary Sumlin and Lionel Harris Sr.; husband of Stonya B. Harris; father of Destiny Lanee Harris; and brother of Taj Harris. Also survived by two grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of Mount Airy Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Mount Airy Baptist Church, 13635 Old Spanish Trail in Boutte. Rev Clyde Staes, pastor, officiating.

Interment Mount Airy Baptist Church Cemetery in Boutte.

Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. until service time at the church.

Arrangements by Robottom Mortuary in Reserve, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
