Lionel "Nelly" Joseph departed this life on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales. He was 76, a native and resident of Klotzville, Louisiana.
Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Virginia Baptist Church in Ewellville with burial in the Church Cemetery.
Lionel is survived by his wife, Betsy Jones Joseph; sons Donnell Jones (Quinton), Lernell Jones and Ledell Jones (Shaunda); sisters Emma Tyler, and Brenda Hayes; niece, Debra Haughton; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Delta Tyler and Walter Joseph Sr.; one daughter, one brother and eight sisters.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
