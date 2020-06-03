Lionel "Nel" Joseph Callahan, 83, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at 11:08 a.m. Born on December 9, 1936, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux.
Private services to be held.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane Toups Callahan; son, Michael Callahan (Sue); daughters, Celeste Glover (Dave), and Tammie Weathers (Wendell); grandchildren, Lori Ann Toups (Neal), Christopher Callahan (Katlyn), Joey Glover, Matthew Glover (Kaitlyn), Janie Glover, Ross Weathers (Kayla), Robert Weathers, and Emily Cassagne (Alphonse); great-grandchildren, Madeline, Michael and Allison Toups, Georgia Glover, Cooper Callahan and Annie James Callahan; sister, Ethel Bonvillain; and brother, Walter "Billy" Callahan.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lucille Gros Callahan; and daughter, Lori Ann Callahan.
Nel had a wonderful sense of humor. His favorite times were spent with his family. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed traveling and spending time on Grand Isle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.