Lionel Joseph Callahan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lionel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lionel "Nel" Joseph Callahan, 83, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at 11:08 a.m. Born on December 9, 1936, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Private services to be held.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane Toups Callahan; son, Michael Callahan (Sue); daughters, Celeste Glover (Dave), and Tammie Weathers (Wendell); grandchildren, Lori Ann Toups (Neal), Christopher Callahan (Katlyn), Joey Glover, Matthew Glover (Kaitlyn), Janie Glover, Ross Weathers (Kayla), Robert Weathers, and Emily Cassagne (Alphonse); great-grandchildren, Madeline, Michael and Allison Toups, Georgia Glover, Cooper Callahan and Annie James Callahan; sister, Ethel Bonvillain; and brother, Walter "Billy" Callahan.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lucille Gros Callahan; and daughter, Lori Ann Callahan.

Nel had a wonderful sense of humor. His favorite times were spent with his family. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed traveling and spending time on Grand Isle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved