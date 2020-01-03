|
|
Lionel "Junya" Naquin Jr., 73, a native of Pointe-Aux-Chenes and resident of Dulac, passed away on Jan. 1, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5 and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6 at the funeral home.
Lionel is survived by his wife, Donna Parfait Naquin; daughter, Joni Naquin and fiancé Josh Ledet; granddaughters, Catherine and Madison Naquin; brother, Godfrey Naquin and wife Betty; and sisters, Rosaline "Rose" Boudreaux and Gertrude "Tutti" Naquin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lionel Sr. and Cena Naquin; brothers, Buvince and Murphy Naquin; and sisters, Pauline Schouest, Ellen Naquin and Brenda Dickey.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020