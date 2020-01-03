Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Lionel Naquin Jr. Obituary
Lionel "Junya" Naquin Jr., 73, a native of Pointe-Aux-Chenes and resident of Dulac, passed away on Jan. 1, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5 and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6 at the funeral home.

Lionel is survived by his wife, Donna Parfait Naquin; daughter, Joni Naquin and fiancé Josh Ledet; granddaughters, Catherine and Madison Naquin; brother, Godfrey Naquin and wife Betty; and sisters, Rosaline "Rose" Boudreaux and Gertrude "Tutti" Naquin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lionel Sr. and Cena Naquin; brothers, Buvince and Murphy Naquin; and sisters, Pauline Schouest, Ellen Naquin and Brenda Dickey.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
