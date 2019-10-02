|
|
Lisa Ann Leboeuf, 56, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sept. 29, 2019.
Visitation will be held in her honor from 4 p.m. until the religious service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Donations can be made directly to the funeral home for remaining funeral expenses.
She is survived by her daughter, Hannah Leboeuf Dardar (Perry); grandson, Tristan Leboeuf; step-grandchildren, Perry Dardar III, Justin Dardar and Kristel Dardar; mother, Joann Leboeuf; sisters, Pamela Leboeuf ,Tara Leboeuf, and Stacy Shephard; nephews, Xavier Smith, Southern Leboeuf, Cain McLelland, Jayden Scott and Kindsey Butler; niece, Kamie Leboeuf; and step-great-grandchild, Colston Dardar.
She was preceded in death by her godfather, Russell Champagne.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019