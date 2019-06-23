|
Funeral service for Lisa Authement, age 56, of Cullman, formerly from Houma, will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Ms. Authement passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at her residence. She was born September 26, 1962, to Richard Boudreaux Sr. and Laura Jane Boudreaux.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Ricky and Kevin Boudreaux.
Survivors include her sons, Lannie (Jerrica) Authement and Lance (Beth) Authement; grandchildren Halie and Madison Authement; sister Missy Gold; brother Blaise Boudreaux; and numerous other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 23 to June 24, 2019