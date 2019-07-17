|
|
Lisa Dardar, 52, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on July 3, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday July 18, 2019, at Community funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, July 19, at the funeral home. Funeral service will begin 10 a.m., with burial to follow in Southdown Cemetery.
Lisa is survived by her father, Joseph Dardar; sons, Joseph A. Dardar, and Tony Ross; brothers, Daniel and Jason Dardar; and sisters, Angela Dardar, and Shontay Verdin.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Francis Curry Dardar; and sister, Sherri Dardar Diggs.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 17 to July 18, 2019