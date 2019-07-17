Home

Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2410
Lisa Dardar

Lisa Dardar Obituary
Lisa Dardar, 52, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on July 3, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday July 18, 2019, at Community funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, July 19, at the funeral home. Funeral service will begin 10 a.m., with burial to follow in Southdown Cemetery.

Lisa is survived by her father, Joseph Dardar; sons, Joseph A. Dardar, and Tony Ross; brothers, Daniel and Jason Dardar; and sisters, Angela Dardar, and Shontay Verdin.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Francis Curry Dardar; and sister, Sherri Dardar Diggs.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 17 to July 18, 2019
