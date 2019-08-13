|
|
Lisa Dardar "Mammy" Prince, 54, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral time on Thursday, August 15, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Daryl K. Prince; mother, Irma Dardar; sons, Ross Plaisance, Andrew Plaisance Jr., and Keane Prince; daughters, Adrienne Plaisance, Kimberly Prince, and Deva Prince; brothers, Randy Dardar, Effrem Dardar, Bryan Dardar, Kelly Dardar, James Dardar, and Uriah Dardar; sister, Selene Dardar; and grandchildren, Jace, Draven, Layla, Braxton, Kemren, and Annika.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father, James A. Dardar.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019