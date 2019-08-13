Home

Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
Lisa Dardar Prince Obituary
Lisa Dardar "Mammy" Prince, 54, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral time on Thursday, August 15, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Daryl K. Prince; mother, Irma Dardar; sons, Ross Plaisance, Andrew Plaisance Jr., and Keane Prince; daughters, Adrienne Plaisance, Kimberly Prince, and Deva Prince; brothers, Randy Dardar, Effrem Dardar, Bryan Dardar, Kelly Dardar, James Dardar, and Uriah Dardar; sister, Selene Dardar; and grandchildren, Jace, Draven, Layla, Braxton, Kemren, and Annika.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father, James A. Dardar.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.