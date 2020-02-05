Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Marie Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Marie Cook Obituary
Lisa Marie Cook, 54, Houma, passed away on Feb. 3, 2020. A memorial visitation will be held in her honor from 4 p.m. until the memorial service at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

She is survived by her son, Jason (Monica) Cook; daughter, Jennifer (Jace) Reynolds; brothers Randy, Roy and Daniel; sisters Charlene, Faye and Mary; and grandchildren Mariska, Braydon, Branson, Juliana and Jillian.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Zero Cook Jr.; parents Roy and Edith Boudreaux Danos; brothers David, Robert and Anthony; and sisters Melissa and Brenda.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -