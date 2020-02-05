|
Lisa Marie Cook, 54, Houma, passed away on Feb. 3, 2020. A memorial visitation will be held in her honor from 4 p.m. until the memorial service at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
She is survived by her son, Jason (Monica) Cook; daughter, Jennifer (Jace) Reynolds; brothers Randy, Roy and Daniel; sisters Charlene, Faye and Mary; and grandchildren Mariska, Braydon, Branson, Juliana and Jillian.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Zero Cook Jr.; parents Roy and Edith Boudreaux Danos; brothers David, Robert and Anthony; and sisters Melissa and Brenda.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020