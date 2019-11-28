Home

Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thibodaux Family Church
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Thibodaux Family Church
Lisa Sanders Pitre Obituary
Lisa Sanders Pitre, 54, a native of West Memphis, AR and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at Thibodaux Family Church. Burial will follow in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Thibodaux.

She is survived by her mother, Mardis Sanders; five daughters, Kristi P. Rodrigue and husband Charles Rodrigue, Marti Pitre, Erica P. Badeaux and husband Jeffrey Badeaux Jr., Kayla Pitre and Lindsey Pitre; siblings, Lanita Templet, Henry Sanders, Johnny Sanders and Margaret Arnold; nine grandchildren, including one on the way; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 30 years, Clay "C.J." Pitre Jr.; and her father, Elmer Sanders.

Lisa was an incredible wife and mother. She lived her life for her five daughters and her grand babies. Lisa was an employee of TRMC for the past 15 years. She loved her work family dearly. The family would like to thank everyone that prayed and cared for Lisa during her battle with cancer.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
