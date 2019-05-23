|
|
Lisa Washington, 51, departed this life on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at L.B.J. Hospital in Houston, Texas. She was a native and resident of Thibodaux.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the West Thibodaux Bypass Church of Christ in Thibodaux. Burial in Halfway Cemetery in Gray.
Lisa is survived by her mother, Rosalee Ross Washington-Richard; daughters, Brittany (Monroe) Murphy and Breanna Washington; sisters, Angela (Donavan) Zenon, Kizzy (Rory) King, Andrea Robinson and Shelly Sanders; brothers, Richard Washington, Ronald Washington, Malcolm Washington and Derrick and Charles McCormick; sister-in-law, Tina Washington; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Washington; stepfather, Ronald James Richard; and grandparents, Robert and Stella Ross and James and Bertha Sewire.
Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 23 to May 24, 2019