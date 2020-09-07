1/1
LJ Folse Jr.
LJ Folse Jr., native of Des Allemands, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the age of 73.

Visitation will be held at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Des Allemands, on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 9:30 a.m. until service time. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m.

LJ is survived by his fiancé, Liz Theriot; sons, Lance Folse (Tara); Brant Folse (Elana); Aaron Folse (Dawn); 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; brother, Alvin Folse; and sister, Juliet Folse.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Joseph Folse Sr. and Adelina Fonseca Folse; son, Ethan Lawrence Folse; and brothers, Gary and Weldon "Nutch" Folse.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Gertrude Catholic Church
SEP
10
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
St. Gertrude Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
