|
|
Lloyd Adam Cavalier "Boze," 81, a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend gained his wings peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born on Sept. 2, 1938, and a native of Lockport and a resident of Thibodaux.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Denise, Danielle and Chad Cavalier, Dina Saltzman (Brian) and Staci Sellars; grandchildren, Brian Jr. (BJ), Brianna (Maci), Bethany Saltzman and Brinton Hester; brother, Kirn; and sister, Gretta Cavalier.
He is also survived by his first wife and friend, Earline Guidry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney & Detta Bergeron Cavalier; son, Tim Hester; and brother, Clark Cavalier.
Lloyd retired from John Deere/Cameco after 35 plus years as sales manager of the French speaking country of Africa. He took great pride in all the friends he made in his travels and maintained that friendship until his passing. His two greatest passions were his family and love for fishing. He loved being on the water. You could not have a conversation with Lloyd without the mention of one or both.
Lloyd's love for his family was felt by all. He never ended a phone call without expressing his love.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020