Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Duet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd J. Duet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd J. Duet Obituary
Lloyd J. Duet, 82, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, March 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated starting at noon, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Lorraine "Lynn" T. Duet; children, Ericka D. Compeaux (Gary), Julie D. Gisclair (Tommy), and Eule "Joey" Duet; five grandchildren, Heather C. Angelette, Ashley C. Danos, Dustin Gisclair, Blake Compeaux, and Russ Gisclair; eight great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Hunter, Trason, Ty, Vince, Wes, Olivia, and Vivian; brother, Jace Duet, and sister, Barbara Chouest.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eule and Beulah Duet; and brothers, Floyd and Bobby Duet.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -