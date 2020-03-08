|
Lloyd J. Duet, 82, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, March 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated starting at noon, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Lorraine "Lynn" T. Duet; children, Ericka D. Compeaux (Gary), Julie D. Gisclair (Tommy), and Eule "Joey" Duet; five grandchildren, Heather C. Angelette, Ashley C. Danos, Dustin Gisclair, Blake Compeaux, and Russ Gisclair; eight great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Hunter, Trason, Ty, Vince, Wes, Olivia, and Vivian; brother, Jace Duet, and sister, Barbara Chouest.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eule and Beulah Duet; and brothers, Floyd and Bobby Duet.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020