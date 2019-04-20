|
Lloyd "Tootsie" John Songe Sr., 93, a native of Montegut and a resident of Houma, passed away April 12, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 10 a.m. until funeral time at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park in Gray. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lois Breaux Songe; sons, Lloyd J. Songe Jr. (Karen LeCompte) and Michael J. Songe (Tina Landry); daughter, Helen Songe Cheramie (Dean Cheramie); grandchildren, Charles Martin, Cody Songe, Ross Martin, Jude Songe and Annelise Cheramie; and great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Sidney, Dylan, Tate, Brendan, Trey, Adalynn, Hannah, Claire, Landon Brooklyn, London and Dre'.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clovis Songe and Winnie Blanchard Songe; and brothers, Charles "Toby" Songe, John Carroll Songe and Hugh Songe.
He was a World War II veteran and retired after 44 years from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, where he oversaw the PAC Wildlife Refuge. He is a member and past president of the Montegut Lions Club, VFW - Russell Redmond Post 272, Montegut Carnival Club and a lifetime member and chairman of the Montegut Ducks Unlimited.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Montegut Lions Club, 164 S. Legion Dr., Montegut, LA 70377.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019