Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
Lloyd Matthews
Lloyd Matthews

Lloyd Matthews Obituary
Lloyd "Red" Matthews, 59, a native of Terrebonne and resident of Houma, passed away March 17, 2019. Visitation from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, at New St. Matthew Baptist Church, 3966 La. 311 in Houma. Burial will be in Crescent Farm Cemetery.

Lloyd is survived by his children: Kristy Poindexter and Shanayla Londo; brothers, Pastor Dr. Vincent (Rosemary) Fusilier Sr., and Stanford (Lisa) Fusilier; sisters, Victoria Mazink (Brian) Morris, Anita Fusilier (McKinley), Burks, Patricia Fusilier (Craig) Johnson, Demistris A. Fusilier, and Mary Joyce (Bobbie) King.

Preceded in death by his parents, Louise Matthews Mazink and Vincent E. Fusilier; stepfather, James MaZink; grandparents, Fellman and Louise Matthews, Joseph Fusilier and Modeses Savioe Fusilier, and Viola Fusilier; brothers, Leonard Mathews, Michael, Willie and Gabriel Fusilier, and Johnny and Jimmy Comeaux; and sisters, Barbara Fusilier and Mary Agnes Comeaux.

Arrangement by Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
