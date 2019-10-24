Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Lloyd Collins
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Annunziata Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunziata Catholic Church
Lloyd Patrick Collins


1948 - 2019
Lloyd Patrick Collins Obituary
Lloyd Patrick "Snookie" Collins, age 71, a native and resident of Houma, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family and gained his angel wings on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Annunziata Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Fr. Mike Tran, will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery.

Snookie is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Alice Price Collins; daughters Tina Naquin and husband Chad, Stephanie Collins, and Elena Duplantis and husband Clark Jr.; grandchildren Kaegan Verret and husband Max, Lance Naquin and wife Kimberly, Lloyd C. Collins and companion Sarah Harmon, Brent Duplantis, Shelby Naquin and companion Jaron Pierre, Ryan Buquet, Alicen Buquet, Lynzi Duplantis, and Landon Duplantis; and four great-grandchildren, Peyton Verret, Skyler Verret, Laikyn Naquin, and Karsen Naquin.

He is also survived by his mother, Mary Lain Gautreaux Collins; his sisters, Sheila Pellegrin and husband Michael, and Karen Collins; his brother, Brian Collins, and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.

He was preceded in death by great-granddaughter Addison Grace Verret; his father, Floyd Collins, grandparents Myrtle and Libby Trosclair Collins, Wilson Gautreaux, and Mary Scott; in-laws Chester and Anila Price; brother-in-law Lynwood Price Sr. and sister-in-law Laura Collins.

Snookie retired as a self-employed diesel mechanic after 30 years. He was a family man who told everyone he met about his grandchildren. He never met a stranger. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know him.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
