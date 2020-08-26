1/1
Logan James Cortez
Logan James Cortez, 34, died on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Born on Sept. 28, 1985, he was a native and resident of Bayou Boeuf.

A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Lawrence the Martyr in Kraemer, with burial following in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, Alan James and Lisa Tabor Cortez; sister, Ali Julia Cortez; and grandmothers, Doris Tabor, Nazie Cortez.

He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Howard Joseph Cortez and Morris Tabor; and godmother, Julie Tabor.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence the Martyr
