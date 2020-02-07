Home

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
101 Brule Guillot Rd
Thibodaux, LA
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
101 Brule Guillot Rd
Thibodaux, LA
Resources
Lois A. Washington Obituary
Lois A. "Sister" Washington departed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Leonard Chabert Medical Center in Houma. She was 62, a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 101 Brule Guillot Road in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery.

Lois is survived by her husband, Lawrence Francis; mother, Ethel Washington; daughter, Tina Washington; brothers, Charles, Reginald, Lonnie and Daniel Washington; sisters, Jacqueline Pippen, Connie Adams, Sherita Washington and Melanie Oubre; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Washington.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
