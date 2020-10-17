Lois Amelia Granier Rodrigue
Vacherie - Lois Amelia Granier Rodrigue, 64
Native of Chackbay, Resident of Vacherie
Born December 4, 1955 - died October 15, 2020
Visitation will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 from 8:00am until 10:00am at Thibodaux Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00am, Monday, October 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Vacherie. Burial will be in the church mausoleum.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Erkle "Jerry" Rodrigue Jr.; her sons, Erkle III (Crystal), Benjamin (Monique); her grandchildren, Peyton, Averi, Elle, Cason, Jolie Rodrigue and step-grandchildren, Gabe and Joci Gravois.
Siblings include E.J. (Marion) Granier, Bobby (Susan) Granier, Alice (Daniel) Falgoust, Isabelle (Douglas Sr) Oubre, Linda (Dan) Green, Harry Jr (Gale) Granier, twin sister Joyce (Richard) Stein, Jimmy (Connie) Granier and Clayton (Katherine) Granier.
She is Proceeded in death by her parents Lovincia Landry and Harry Granier Sr.; her in-laws, Shirley Legendre and Erkle Rodrigue Sr.
Me-Maw, as she was known to her grandchildren, was her everything. Lois enjoyed the outdoors and had a love for horses, especially Tennessee Walkers and trail riding. She traveled to different states to camp out with them and made many "horsey" friends along the way. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas for over 37 years, serving 2 terms as Regent. She was a member of the Louisiana Bed and Breakfast Association, where she was the owner of Cottage on the Farm Bed and Breakfast. Lois was instrumental in the establishment of the Arc Angels' Treasures, which is the St James Arc Thrift Shop. She was a 1974 Graduate of Edward Douglas White Catholic High School and a 1976 Gradate of Nicholls State University. She was employed as an Administration Assistant at AM/PM Staffing Services, Inc and Engineering/Drafting Department at Occidental Chemical in Taft, LA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Arc.
