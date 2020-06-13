Lois Arcement Jouclas, 97, a native of Labadieville and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on June 11, 2020.



A private service will held in her honor for the family.



She is survived by her daughters, Sheila Jouclas Braud and husband, Russel, and Cynthia "Cindy" Esteve and husband, Jonathan; grandsons, Chad Jouclas and wife, Shelia, and Troy Jouclas; granddaughter, Shelli Braud Hebert and husband, Roland; great-grandchildren, Mason Jouclas and wife, Megan, and Ross Percle; and step-great-grandchildren, Mark Dyer, Myles Dyer and Mandy Brinker.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester J. Jouclas; parents, George and Enola Gauthe Arcement; brothers, George "Crane" Gustave Arecement and Gustave "Bee" "Gus" Phillip Arcement; and sisters, Nellie Arcement Bourg and Lillie "Teet" Arcement Richard.



The family would like to thank the care providers, Dr. Greg Chiasson, Dr. Robert Greer and second floor nurses and nurses' assistants, the Rev. Alex Gaudet, Vickie Foote and Mary Clement.



Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



