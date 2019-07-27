|
|
Lois Breaux Songe, 94, of Houma, passed away on July 20, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will take place in the St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 2.
She is survived by her sons, Lloyd Songe, Jr. and wife, Karen LeCompte, and Michael Jude Songe and wife, Tina Landry; daughter, Helen Songe Cheramie and husband, Dean; brother, Louie Breaux; sister, Marion Breaux Hebert; grandchildren, Charles Martin, Cody Songe, Ross Martin, Jude Songe, and Annelise Cheramie; and great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Sidney, Dylan, Tate, Brendan, Trey, Adalynn, Hannah, Claire, Landon, Brooklyn, London and Dre'.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Lloyd "Tootsie" Songe Sr.; father, Severin Breaux; mother, Helen Sigur Breaux; brothers, Sess, Vernon and Sterling; and sisters, Heloise and Helen Rita (her twin sister).
The Songe family would like to thank Dr. Mark Walker, Haydel Memorial Hospice and their staff, Debra Gorr and Patti Voss, and her special caregivers, Tina Songe, CurSarah Tyler, Vickie Naquin, Noonie Domangue and Melaine Tabor for the wonderful care given to Lois these last months of her life.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 27 to July 29, 2019