Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Chauvin Domangue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Chauvin Domangue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Chauvin Domangue Obituary
Lois Chauvin Domangue, 87, passed away at 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2019. She was a native and resident of Chauvin.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chuavin. Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 11 a.m., with burial taking place in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Lois is survived by her children, Dane and wife, Jennifer Blanchard Domangue, Nettie Domangue, Channing Domangue and significant other Melissa Deroche; grandchildren, Gina Domangue, Lauren Domangue, Tobbie Champagne, Joey Champagne, Wes Richardson, Walker Domangue and Ava Domangue; and great-grandchildren, Ocean Gabriel Domangue.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Beulah Chauvin; husband, Ewade Domangue; grandson, Britt Joseph Domangue; and siblings, Elsie Rodgers, Ann Martin and Shirley Lapyrouse.

Lois was owner of Ewade's Supermarket in Chauvin, with her late husband Ewade. She was a manager of the cafeteria at Terrebonne High School for many years. She contributed to the community on her spare time and was a member of the Chauvin Lion's Club.

The family would like to thank The Oaks of Houma for the care and love they provided to Lois over her years and St. Catherines Hospice for all the support and loved provided by their nurses and staff.

Lois's life and memory will live on in her children, family and friends. She will never be forgotten; but always remembered and loved.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now