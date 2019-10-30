|
Lois Chauvin Domangue, 87, passed away at 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2019. She was a native and resident of Chauvin.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chuavin. Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 11 a.m., with burial taking place in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Lois is survived by her children, Dane and wife, Jennifer Blanchard Domangue, Nettie Domangue, Channing Domangue and significant other Melissa Deroche; grandchildren, Gina Domangue, Lauren Domangue, Tobbie Champagne, Joey Champagne, Wes Richardson, Walker Domangue and Ava Domangue; and great-grandchildren, Ocean Gabriel Domangue.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Beulah Chauvin; husband, Ewade Domangue; grandson, Britt Joseph Domangue; and siblings, Elsie Rodgers, Ann Martin and Shirley Lapyrouse.
Lois was owner of Ewade's Supermarket in Chauvin, with her late husband Ewade. She was a manager of the cafeteria at Terrebonne High School for many years. She contributed to the community on her spare time and was a member of the Chauvin Lion's Club.
The family would like to thank The Oaks of Houma for the care and love they provided to Lois over her years and St. Catherines Hospice for all the support and loved provided by their nurses and staff.
Lois's life and memory will live on in her children, family and friends. She will never be forgotten; but always remembered and loved.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019