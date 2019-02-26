Lois Eikenbary Crnkovic, 95, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Chateau Terrebonne Health Care. She was a native of Oilton, Okla. and a resident of Houma.



No services will be held as per her request. She was buried in Terrebonne Memorial Park Mausoleum.



Lois is survived by her son, Carl Wayne Clark, and his wife, Susan, of Houma; brothers, Doug Eikenbary (Juantia) of Barnsdale, Okla.; and Jim Eikenbary of Anchorage, Alaska.



Survivors also include her grandchildren, Laura Poche (Peppy), Heather McKnight (Daniel), Erin Crochet (Bennet), and Matthew Clark (Tina); seven great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.



Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Crnkovic of Zwolle, La.; her longtime companion, Charles Shephard of Houma; her parents, Frank and Litha Eikenbary; one brother, Glenn Eikenbary; five sisters, Modest "Maude" Parker, Willie Jean Simmons, Betty Lou Eikenbary, Thelma "Pauline" Whitehead, and Ruth McLaughlin; four half-brothers, Frank "Bud," Woodrow, and David Eikenbary and William Depriest; and two half-sisters, Ruby Russell and Vesta Rains.



She was preceded in death by her former husband, Carl B. Clark.



Special thanks to Dr. Richard Haydel and staff for years of care and treatment, Haydel Memorial Hospice and Chateau Terrebonne Health Care for their assistance and support. The family would also like to thank all the caregivers who helped her in her own home for their kindness and patience.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.