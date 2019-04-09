Home

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church
421 St. Patrick St.
Donaldsonville, LA
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church
421 St. Patrick St.
Donaldsonville, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church
421 St. Patrick St.
Donaldsonville, LA
Lois Julien Cayette Nicholas

Lois Julien Cayette Nicholas Obituary
Lois Julien Cayette Nicholas departed this life on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was 78, a resident of Donaldsonville.

Visitation from 9 a.m. to Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 421 St. Patrick St. in Donaldsonville. Recitation of the Rosary at 10 a.m. Burial in Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church Cemetery.

Lois is survived by her husband, Herman Nicholas; son, Michael (Rutha) Cayette; brothers, Leonard Jr., Anthony, III (Elaine), Michael Sr. (Pearlette), Clifford, Matthew, Ronald Sr. (Melissa), and Carlos Julien Sr.; sisters, Alyce Robinson, Florence Nelson and June Mitchell (Stanley); eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Leroy Cayette Sr.; son, Leroy Cayette Jr.; granddaughter, Ivy Cayette; parents, Leonard and Alice Gaudin Julien; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Donaldsonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
