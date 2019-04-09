|
Lois Julien Cayette Nicholas departed this life on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was 78, a resident of Donaldsonville.
Visitation from 9 a.m. to Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 421 St. Patrick St. in Donaldsonville. Recitation of the Rosary at 10 a.m. Burial in Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church Cemetery.
Lois is survived by her husband, Herman Nicholas; son, Michael (Rutha) Cayette; brothers, Leonard Jr., Anthony, III (Elaine), Michael Sr. (Pearlette), Clifford, Matthew, Ronald Sr. (Melissa), and Carlos Julien Sr.; sisters, Alyce Robinson, Florence Nelson and June Mitchell (Stanley); eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Leroy Cayette Sr.; son, Leroy Cayette Jr.; granddaughter, Ivy Cayette; parents, Leonard and Alice Gaudin Julien; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Donaldsonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019