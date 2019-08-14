|
|
Lois L. Martin, 90, a native of Gretna and resident of Larose, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, Aug. 16 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Lois is survived by her son, Murphy Martin (Linda); daughter, Mary (Vern) Loupe; daughter-in-law, Rena Martin; grandchildren, Holly Bouffanie, Wade Martin and Jared Loupe; great-grandchildren, Jacob Martin, Jade Martin and Sadie Collins; great-great-grandchildren, Luke Collins and Rory Collins; and caregiver, Harriet Pierce.
He was preceded in death by her husband, Tiges "Jess" Martin; parents, Fortune and Antoinette Ledet; son, Michael Martin; and brother, Warren Ledet.
Special thanks to The Broadway Nursing Home for the treatment that was shown to their mother.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019