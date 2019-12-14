|
|
Lois Lirette, 81, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Dec. 13, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Pentecostals of Houma in Houma. Burial will follow in Bisland Cemetery in Bourg.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah A. Bourg and Barbara A. Simmons; son James J. Lirette Jr.; 12 grandchildren; sister Joyce B. Billiot and brother Lloyd Boudlouche.
She was preceded in death by her husband James J. Lirette Sr.; sister Dorothy B. Lirette; brothers Clifford, Kenneth and Julious Boudlouche; and son Curt P. Lirette.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019