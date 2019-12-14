Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Lirette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Lirette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Lirette Obituary
Lois Lirette, 81, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Dec. 13, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Pentecostals of Houma in Houma. Burial will follow in Bisland Cemetery in Bourg.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah A. Bourg and Barbara A. Simmons; son James J. Lirette Jr.; 12 grandchildren; sister Joyce B. Billiot and brother Lloyd Boudlouche.

She was preceded in death by her husband James J. Lirette Sr.; sister Dorothy B. Lirette; brothers Clifford, Kenneth and Julious Boudlouche; and son Curt P. Lirette.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -