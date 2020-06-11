Lois Mae Lee Morgan
Lois Mae Lee Morgan, 68, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 11:33 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 13 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Per CDC/local regulations face masks are required at all times in the building. During services seating will be limited. Burial will follow in Moses Baptist Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Freddie Morgan Jr.; son, Freddie Morgan III.; daughters Lolita and Laquetta Morgan; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Victor Henry (Regina).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva Mae Lee and Earl Coulon, Sr.; brothers, Earl, Sr., Johnny, Sr. and Larry Coulon; sister, Elnora Coulon Mack; and in-laws, Freddie, Sr. and Elizabeth Morgan.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
