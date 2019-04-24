|
|
Lois "Black" Mayet, a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the age of 86.
A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at Thibodaux Funeral Home and will resume from 8 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, April 27, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
He is survived by his two sons, Mark Mayet and Percy Mayet (Melanie); two daughters, Elizabeth "Liz" Mayet and Ellen Mayet (Ricky Pitre); five grandchildren, Nicole "Niki" Durocher, Heidi Mayet, Misty Pertuit Solet (Edward), Marci Thibodaux Griffin (Rodney), and Roger "Dale" Mayet (Bridget); 13 great-grandchildren, Trebor, Brianna, Brian, Madison, Taylor, Bentley, Caden, Christian, Parker, Landon, Jace, Kobe, and Brooks; and two sisters, Eula Mayet LeBlanc and June Mayet Trahan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley LeBlanc Mayet; daughter, Patsy Mayet; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Bollette Mayet; parents, Delma and Edna Perez Mayet; brothers, Percy Mayet and Ned Mayet; and sisters, Sallie Mayet Giroir and Janet Mayet Benoit.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019