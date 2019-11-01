|
Lois Naquin Millien, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Labadieville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the age of 81.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Naquin; sons Ricky Naquin and Keith Naquin; grandson Donavan Naquin; sister Patsy Wright; brothers Jerry Sanchez (Cyndy) and James Sanchez (Bonnie); sisters-in-law MaryAnn Rivere (Everrette), Carolyn Naquin and Betty Naquin; and brother-in-law James Brownell.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Steven Naquin; her second husband, John Millien; son Glenn Naquin; daughter-in-law Mary Naquin; her parents, Henderson Sanchez and Maude Acosta Sanchez; siblings Harvey Sanchez, Dorothy Naquin and Barbara Brownell; and brothers-in-law James, Clarence, Russell and Thomas Naquin and Noel Wright.
She enjoyed gardening, fishing, and spending time with family.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019